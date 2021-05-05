Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Shooting, Slashing Investigated In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Walmart on Route 66 in Neptune
Walmart on Route 66 in Neptune Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Monmouth County are investigating a shooting, and an unrelated stabbing, that sent victims to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. 

An unidentified person was shot about 1:30 p.m. at a Walmart parking lot on Route 66 in Neptune and then found a mile away near Rutgers Terrace.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The shooting is under investigation by both the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Neptune Police Department.  

"Our detectives have responded, an arrest has been made (and) there is no threat to the community," said Charles Webster, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. 

At about 4 p.m. in Red Bank, police responded to an unrelated "slashing" at 185 Monmouth St. A stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital, but no arrests had been made, according to initial reports.

These are developing news stories.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.