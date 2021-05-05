Shooting, Slashing Investigated In Central Jersey

Authorities in Monmouth County are investigating a shooting, and an unrelated stabbing, that sent victims to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

An unidentified person was shot about 1:30 p.m. at a Walmart parking lot on Route 66 in Neptune and then found a mile away near Rutgers Terrace.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with a gunshot wound, authorities said.

The shooting is under investigation by both the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Neptune Police Department.

"Our detectives have responded, an arrest has been made (and) there is no threat to the community," said Charles Webster, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

At about 4 p.m. in Red Bank, police responded to an unrelated "slashing" at 185 Monmouth St. A stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital, but no arrests had been made, according to initial reports.

These are developing news stories.

