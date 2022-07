A medical chopper was called to a crash on the Garden State Parkway on the Jersey Shore for at least four patients Sunday, July 31, Ocean County Scanner News reports.

Photos from the scene on the southbound side of the highway show the chopper landing near milepost 96.3 around 3:30 p.m.

The three-car crash on the southbound side closed the highway for investigation, with heavy traffic conditions being reported.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.