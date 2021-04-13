Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Serious Crash Requires Airlift In Central Jersey

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
A serious crash was reported in Middletown.
A serious crash was reported in Middletown. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middletown PD

At least one person was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 35 in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Police and EMS crews were called to Route 35 near Crestview Drive in Middletown about 3 p.m., reports said. 

A NorthStar medevac chopper transported a 30-year-old woman to Jersey Shore University Hospital Medical Center's trauma center in Neptune, according to an unconfirmed report.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.