Serious Crash Requires Airlift In Central Jersey

At least one person was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 35 in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Police and EMS crews were called to Route 35 near Crestview Drive in Middletown about 3 p.m., reports said.

A NorthStar medevac chopper transported a 30-year-old woman to Jersey Shore University Hospital Medical Center's trauma center in Neptune, according to an unconfirmed report.

This is a developing news story.

