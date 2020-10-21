SEEN THEM? Suspects Sought In Central Jersey Home-Invasion Robbery

Monmouth County authorities are seeking the public's help in tracking down four suspects from a home-invasion robbery in Long Branch.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni released photos on Wednesday that could help identify the suspects or their vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored Nissan Juke.

On Oct. 5, Long Branch Police Department responded to a 4:39 p.m. report of a home invasion robbery at 349 Willow Avenue, Gramiccionisaid.

Police found an injured victim and took him to an area hospital, he said.

Two of the assailants followed the victim into his residence and proceeded to assault the victim, according to Gramiccioni.

Another photo shows the two suspects who followed the man into his residence, while the other two suspects remained in the car.

The driver appears to be light in complexion possibly white or very light skinned, according to Gramiccioni.

The prosecutor did not specify a motive or whether anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have information to identify any of the suspects or the vehicle are urged to contact Detective Stephen J. Cavendish of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Major Crimes Bureau at 732-431-7160 ext. 7051 or Detective Todd

Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400 or post their tip at https://www.p3tips.com/1182

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.