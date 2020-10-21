Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN THEM? Suspects Sought In Central Jersey Home-Invasion Robbery

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Suspects from a home-invasion robbery in Long Branch. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
Another view of the Nissan Juke believed to be used by home-invasion robbers. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
Another view of the Nissan Juke believed to have been used during a home-invasion robbery. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office
A Nissan Juke believed to have been involved in a home-invasion robbery in Long Branch. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Monmouth County authorities are seeking the public's help in tracking down four suspects from a home-invasion robbery in Long Branch.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni released photos on Wednesday that could help identify the suspects or their vehicle, believed to be a dark-colored Nissan Juke.

On Oct. 5, Long Branch Police Department responded to a 4:39 p.m. report of a home invasion robbery at 349 Willow Avenue, Gramiccionisaid. 

Police found an  injured victim and took him to an area hospital, he said.

Two of the assailants followed the victim into his residence and proceeded to assault the victim, according to Gramiccioni.

Another photo shows the two suspects who followed the man into his residence, while the other two suspects remained in the car. 

The driver appears to be light in complexion possibly white or very light skinned, according to Gramiccioni.

The prosecutor did not specify a motive or whether anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have information to identify any of the suspects or the vehicle are urged to contact Detective Stephen J. Cavendish of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Major Crimes Bureau at 732-431-7160 ext. 7051 or Detective Todd

Coleman of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400 or post their tip at https://www.p3tips.com/1182

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.