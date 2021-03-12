Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

SEEN IT? Hit-Run Vehicle That Struck Pedestrian, 77, In Matawan

SEEN IT? Authorities are looking for a vehicle like this 2013 Kia Sorento in connection with a hit-and-run crash. The passenger side mirror was damaged. Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

Investigators from Monmouth County seek the public's assistance locating a dark-colored 2013 Kia Sorento with passenger side mirror damage in connection with a hit-and-run crash.

The 77-year-old pedestrian struck by the vehicle was listed in serious condition, authorities said late Friday. 

Matawan police responded to a report of a body along the roadway at 6:57 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Police arrived to find a woman lying on the shoulder of the northbound lane of Freneau Avenue in front of the Mediterranean Chateau, Gramiccioni said.

She was treated at the scene by Matawan First Aid and MONOC, then taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where she initially was listed in critical condition on Wednesday evening, according to the prosecutor.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) responded to the scene and is continuing its investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has any information about this incident, is urged to call Detective Ryan McAndrews, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or SCART Team Leader Brandon Stacey of the Marlboro Township Police Department at 732-536-0100.

