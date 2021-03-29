Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HIM? Central Jersey Boy, 15, Missing For Days

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
MISSING: Sammie Boynton III
MISSING: Sammie Boynton III Photo Credit: Middletown PD

Police are turning to the public in locating a 15-year-old boy from Monmouth County reported missing since last Thursday, authorities said.

Sammie Boynton III is known to hang out around the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, Stony Hill apartment complex and Wykoff Park, Middletown police said. 

Sammie also spends time at the Keansburg Boardwalk area.

Boynton was last seen on Thursday by his mother, wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with a picture of him and his grandmother on it. 

He does not own a cellphone, police said.

He is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He's also listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center, the U.S.’s central database for tracking crime-related information.

Anyone with information about Boynton’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Ricardo Cruz at 732-284-1743 or rcruz@middletownnj.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.