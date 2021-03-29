SEEN HIM? Central Jersey Boy, 15, Missing For Days

Police are turning to the public in locating a 15-year-old boy from Monmouth County reported missing since last Thursday, authorities said.

Sammie Boynton III is known to hang out around the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, Stony Hill apartment complex and Wykoff Park, Middletown police said.

Sammie also spends time at the Keansburg Boardwalk area.

Boynton was last seen on Thursday by his mother, wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie with a picture of him and his grandmother on it.

He does not own a cellphone, police said.

He is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He's also listed as a missing person in the National Crime Information Center, the U.S.’s central database for tracking crime-related information.

Anyone with information about Boynton’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Ricardo Cruz at 732-284-1743 or rcruz@middletownnj.org.

