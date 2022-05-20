SEEN HER? Puppy Stolen From Jersey Shore Pet Shop

Middletown police released a photo of a puppy that was stolen from a local pet shop.

On Thursday, May 19, at 1:15 p.m., Middletown Township police responded to The Pet Shop, at 1284 Route 35, for a report of a puppy being stolen from the store.

The owner reported that a young black male came into the store and asked if the store had any cockapoo or Goldendoodle puppies for sale.

The suspect then began to play with a cockapoo puppy, a 10-week-old female with brown fur, that was available for purchase. Within moments, the subject picked up the puppy and ran from the store, police said.

The suspect ran to an adjacent parking lot and got into a small black SUV, possibly a Nissan Rouge, with the partial New Jersey license plate of “X58.”

The suspect is described as a young, black male wearing a blue surgical mask, ripped black jeans, orange Crocs, and a black sweatshirt. The sweatshirt had the words “Key Street” on the sleeves in white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Detective Bureau at (732) 615-2120. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the MTPD Tipline at (732) 615-3277.

