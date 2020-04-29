SEEN HER? Police Seek Woman Who Racked Up $13K In Charges At Monmouth County Home Depot

Police seek the public's help in finding a woman suspected of using a fraudulent credit card to make $13,000 in purchases at a Monmouth County home improvement store, authorities said.

Old Bridge police posted a surveillance photo of the woman on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

The woman used the card on March 6 to buy items at Home Depot store in Freehold Township, police said. She left the store in a silver or gray mid-sized SUV, they said.

The victim of the fraud lives in Old Bridge.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call Old Bridge Detective Curt Halas at 732-721-5600 , extension 3202.

