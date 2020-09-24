Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Middletown Woman, 62

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Have you seen her? Mary Silengo has been missing since late Tuesday.
Have you seen her? Mary Silengo has been missing since late Tuesday. Photo Credit: Provided/ New Jersey State Police

Middletown and New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing, endangered woman.

Mary Silengo, 62, of Middletown Township was lsat seen about 11 p.m. on Tuesday at her home near Concord Court in Shadow Lake Village, police said in an alert.

Silengo suffers from a mental illness and is in need of her medications, police said.

Silengo is described as a white woman, about 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighing 121 pounds, with blonde-gray hair and blue eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a bright pink pajama shirt, grey sweatpants, a dark-colored jacket and black boots, police said.

She left without her vehicle and cell phone, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or Middletown Township Police Department at 732 -615-2100.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.