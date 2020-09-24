SEEN HER? Alert Issued For Missing, Endangered Middletown Woman, 62

Middletown and New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing, endangered woman.

Mary Silengo, 62, of Middletown Township was lsat seen about 11 p.m. on Tuesday at her home near Concord Court in Shadow Lake Village, police said in an alert.

Silengo suffers from a mental illness and is in need of her medications, police said.

Silengo is described as a white woman, about 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighing 121 pounds, with blonde-gray hair and blue eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a bright pink pajama shirt, grey sweatpants, a dark-colored jacket and black boots, police said.

She left without her vehicle and cell phone, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or Middletown Township Police Department at 732 -615-2100.

