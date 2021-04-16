Prosecutor: Central Jersey Woman Admits Videotaping Sex Assault On Sleeping Toddler

A woman from Monmouth County pleaded guilty on Friday to charges she planned and participated in the sexual assault of a sleeping toddler in 2017, authorities said.

Olga Diaz, 34, of Long Branch, pleaded guilty before Monmouth County Presiding Criminal Judge David F. Bauman to two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child by causing or permitting a child to be portrayed in a sexually suggestive manner and filming it, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Diaz entered her guilty plea on Friday afternoon, he said.

During her plea, Diaz admitted that she and her co-defendant, Jaime Mauricio Leon, 34, of Bloomfield in Essex County, planned the sexual attack on the child via text messages, Gramiccioni said

She also admitted that she took nude photographs of the child on June 15, 2017, and a separate video of herself sexually assaulting the child on June 16, 2017, and sent those materials to Leon, the prosecutor said.

Leon later traveled to Long Branch where he and Diaz sexually assaulted the child together, Gramiccioni said.

They were observed through a window by a passerby who reported the assault to the police, the prosecutor said.

The text messages, images and video that the pair shared were recovered by police, Gramiccioni said.

Under the terms of her plea agreement on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child, Diaz faces 10 years in a New Jersey state prison.

The plea agreement also recommends a consecutive 25 years New Jersey state prison with a mandatory 25-year period of parole ineligibility on the aggravated sexual assault charges pursuant to the Jessica Lunsford Act, according to Gramiccioni

Additionally, Diaz will be subject to the requirements of Megan’s Law registration and parole supervision for life upon release from prison.

Diaz faces up to 35 years in state prison when she returns for sentencing on July 23, the prosecutor said.

An investigation found that toddler appeared to be asleep during the sexual assault, but concluded that Diaz had provided her with sleeping medication prior to the attack, Gramiccioni said.

The child was known to Diaz.

Leon was previously sentenced on Aug. 2, 2019, by Judge Bauman to 25 years in state prison on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree possession of child pornography.

The status of Leon's 2019 prison sentence was not immediately available.

The latest case was prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Tara Wilson and Julia Alonso.

