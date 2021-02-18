Prosecutor: Central Jersey Man Kidnapped, Sexually Attacked Youths

A 27-year-old man from Monmouth County has been arrested for luring and kidnapping two juveniles, authorities said.

Nathan Cohen of Eatontown has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree child luring, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree possession of explicit images of minors and third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The alleged attack occurred early Monday in Sea Bright, Gramiccioni said.

Police found an idling vehicle parked on a dead end street A Sea Bright patrol officer witnessed Cohen in the back seat of his vehicle with his arms around the two juvenile victims, Gramiccioni said.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Cohen’s activities, the prosecutor said.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Detective Michelle Tucker of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Bureau at 800-533-7443 or Sea Bright Police Department Detective Sergeant Richard Huegel at 732-842-0010.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.