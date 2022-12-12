Priest-Turned-Bookstore Owner From Asbury Park Convicted In Virginia Of Having Sex With Teen

A former Virginia priest from New Jersey has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teen in 1985, authorities announced.

Scott Asalone, 65, was arrested in Asbury Park — where he owned a bookstore — in March 2020. A grand jury in Virginia indicted Asalone three days earlier on what is known there as "carnal knowledge of a minor" between 13 and 15 years old.

The incident involves a former parishioner in 1985 while Asalone was a member of the clergy assigned to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville,

Asalone was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007 after an allegation had been made against him. The Capuchins dismissed him from the order in 2007.

Asalone faces a total maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison, Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

