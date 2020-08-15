Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Police: Jersey Shore Bar Owner Charged After Crowds Gather On Rooftop Patio

Cecilia Levine
Flip Flopz in North Wildwood
Flip Flopz in North Wildwood Photo Credit: Google Maps

The owner of a popular North Wildwood bar was charged with violating statewide social-distancing orders after large groups of people were seen crowded on the upstairs outdoor patio, police said.

Flip Flopz management had been warned by police in the past after they received complaints for similar situations, North Wildwood police said.

Officers responding to the W Spruce Avenue bar Sunday around 12:35 a.m. saw crowds of people at Tiki Topz, the upstairs bar patio, police said.

The incident was reviewed by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, resulting in a charge for Flip Flopz owner, Joseph Mahoney Jr., 34, of Mt. Laurel. 

He was served a disorderly person offense and he later issued a summons, police said.

