Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a hit-run crash involving a pedestrian in Monmouth County, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Route 36 in Hazlet, initial reports said

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries were not immediately known.

Local police reported that a blue van with white lettering fled the crash scene.

This is a developing news story.

