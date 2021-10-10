Pickup Runs Off Garden State Parkway Killing 2 On Local Street, Officials Say

Two people died in a a Tinton Falls crash Saturday night, authorities said.

A pickup truck driver heading north on the parkway drove off the roadway, over a patch of grass and hit a Toyota on Asbury Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Monmouth County officials said.

The 40-year-old Toyota driver from Baltimore and his 35-year-old passenger were killed, authorities said.

The pickup driver gave police his cell phone and agreed to a blood test.

Identifies were not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

