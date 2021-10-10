Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: US To See First Blockbuster Snowstorm Of Season; Here's Long-Range Outlook For Region
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pickup Runs Off Garden State Parkway Killing 2 On Local Street, Officials Say

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Tinton Falls police
Tinton Falls police Photo Credit: Tinton Falls PD

Two people died in a a Tinton Falls crash Saturday night, authorities said.

A pickup truck driver heading north on the parkway drove off the roadway, over a patch of grass and hit a Toyota on Asbury Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Monmouth County officials said.

The 40-year-old Toyota driver from Baltimore and his 35-year-old passenger were killed, authorities said.

The pickup driver gave police his cell phone and agreed to a blood test.

Identifies were not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.