PHOTOS: Dogs, Puppies Rescued From Sweltering Jersey Shore Home

More than a dozen dogs including a lifeless puppy were rescued after days without food or water from a sweltering Jersey Shore home over the weekend.

Authorities responded to an abandoned home on Mattison Avenue in Asbury Park Sunday night to a shocking discovery.

"The animals, aside from one female who was tied up in the backyard with an industrial chain, were living in a sweltering garage with no air conditioning, no access to food or water and with only 1 small window open for any fresh air," the MSPCA said.

A lifeless dog found laying on hot concrete was rushed to a local animal hospital for treatment.

The rest of the dogs followed for medical assessment, officials said.

"The 3 adults that were recovered ate and drank ravenously when we offered them food and water," the MSPCA said. "It's hard to say the last time they even had any available."

Aside from the one puppy in critical care, all of these dogs and puppies are at the MCSPCA.

Anyone with information about who the owner of these dogs is urged call the Monmouth County Animal Cruelty Hotline at (877) 898-7297. Tips can be anonymous.

