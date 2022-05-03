Person Found Dead At Home On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A person was found dead in their home on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

A body was found by police when they did a welfare check on the 200 block of Matawan Avenue over the weekend, according to Mark Spivey, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Joseph Mason of the Matawan police at 732-566-1010 or prosecutor’s office Det. Brian Migliorisi at 800-533-7443.

