Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted After Central Jersey Crash

First responders were called to a report of a pedestrian struck late Tuesday, Monmouth County authorities said.

The unidentified woman was hit and unresponsive near Route 34 and Cambridge Drive in Aberdeen, initial reports said.

A NorthStar medevac helicopter airlifted the victim from Lloyd Road School shortly after 8 p.m., according to an unconfirmed report.

The extent of the woman's injuries were not immediately reported.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.