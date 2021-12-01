Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted After Central Jersey Crash

First responders were called to a report of a pedestrian struck late Tuesday, Monmouth County authorities said.
The unidentified woman was hit and unresponsive near Route 34 and Cambridge Drive in Aberdeen, initial reports said.
A NorthStar medevac helicopter airlifted the victim from Lloyd Road School shortly after 8 p.m., according to an unconfirmed report.
The extent of the woman's injuries were not immediately reported.
This is a developing news story.
