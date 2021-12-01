Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted After Central Jersey Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/ Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter

First responders were called to a report of a pedestrian struck late Tuesday, Monmouth County authorities said.

The unidentified woman was hit and unresponsive near Route 34 and Cambridge Drive in Aberdeen, initial reports said. 

A NorthStar medevac helicopter airlifted the victim from Lloyd Road School shortly after 8 p.m., according to an unconfirmed report. 

The extent of the woman's injuries were not immediately reported. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.