OH DEER: Rare Rescue Off Long Branch Oceanfront Park

A frightened deer stranded in the ocean off of Long Branch was rescued Thursday by lifeguards, police and beach workers on jet-skis and paddle boards.

The waterlogged deer was spotted in the water near Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant and, thanks to a tremendous team effort, he swam ashore safely at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, Long Branch police said in a Facebook post. "Not your average ocean rescue!" the post reads.

The rescue team included Long Branch Police Officers Devon Slavin and Charles Barreda, Animal Control Supervisor Deb Nagel, Beach Supervisor Stan Dzuiba, Long Branch Beach Rescue members Brian Gleason and Sam MacPherson on jet-skis and Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park lifeguards Chester English and Kate Crilly on paddle boards.

The deer was not injured, police said.

"We are happy to report that the deer survived his swim unharmed. This is a perfect example of how lucky we ALL are to have such a wonderful and dedicated team of employees working together across all departments here in Long Branch and a great reminder to only swim when a lifeguard is present!" the police department wrote

