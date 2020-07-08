Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
OH BOY? Middletown Police Help Deliver Rush-Hour Baby

Jon Craig
Middletown police helped deliver a baby by the roadside on Friday.
Middletown police helped deliver a baby by the roadside on Friday. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middletown PD

Middletown police helped deliver a rush-hour baby along Route 35 on Friday morning, authorities said.

The baby was born about 8 a.m. in a car parked near Field Avenue, Middletown police said. "The baby is out. Breathing and crying," an initial report said.

Police did not say whether the "special delivery" brought a girl or boy into Monmouth County No other details about the mother or baby were released. 

