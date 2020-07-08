OH BOY? Middletown Police Help Deliver Rush-Hour Baby

Middletown police helped deliver a rush-hour baby along Route 35 on Friday morning, authorities said.

The baby was born about 8 a.m. in a car parked near Field Avenue, Middletown police said. "The baby is out. Breathing and crying," an initial report said.

Police did not say whether the "special delivery" brought a girl or boy into Monmouth County No other details about the mother or baby were released.

