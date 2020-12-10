Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Office Manager Charged With Stealing More Than $100K From Jersey Shore Law Firm

Cecilia Levine
Wall Township police
Wall Township police Photo Credit: Wall Township Police

An Ocean County was arrested Friday for stealing more than $100,000 over the course of eight years from the law firm she was working for, authorities said Monday.

Patricia Vaughn, 62, of Toms River, made numerous unauthorized transfers from the Wall Township office's various accounts to its operating account while working there from  2011 through 2019, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

Vaughn hid the transfers by creating fake bank statements, and used the additional money from the account to give herself unauthorized salary increases and paychecks, totaling $105,552.50 to which she was not entitled, Gramiccioni said.

Vaughn was arrested and charged Friday with second degree theft, following a 10-month joint investigation by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and Wall Township Police Department. She was released on a summons.

