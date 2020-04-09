NJSP: Motorcycle Crash On Garden State Parkway Seriously Injures Two Bikers In Tinton Falls

Two people riding a motorcycle were seriously hurt and hospitalized after their Kawasaki collided with an SUV on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:42 p.m. on Friday on the soiuthbound lanes of the parkway in Tinton Falls, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele, a spokesman with the New Jersey State Police.

Preliminary details from state troopers at the crash scene indicated the collision occurred near milepost 108.3 in Tinton Falls, Peele said.

A Kawasaki motorcycle struck a Toyota Rav-4, according to Peele.

Two people on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries, Peele said, and were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City.

The driver of the Toyota was not reported as injured.

The names of the two drivers, and the motorcycle passenger, have not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Peele said.

