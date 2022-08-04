Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice
NJ Native Performed Sex Acts With Dog While Ex-BF Recorded In Florida: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Christina Calello and Geoffrey Springer.
Christina Calello and Geoffrey Springer. Photo Credit: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A former New Jersey woman filmed sex acts with her dog while her ex-boyfriend filmed over the course of eight years, authorities in Florida said.

Christina Calello, 36, "willingly engaged in sexual activity with the dog" while Geoffrey Springer, 39, recorded them and put them on a flash drive, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

The dog was surrendered to deputies and taken to a local animal hospital for routine examination, with no visible injuries, authorities said.

Online records show Calello previously lived at various addresses on the Jersey Shore including Iselin, Marlboro and Lanoka Harbor. She was arrested last May for domestic battery, records show.

Calello, of Safety Harbor, and Springer, of Largo, were arrested Tuesday, Aug. 2 and charged with Sexual Activity Involving Animals.

