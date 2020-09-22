NJ Highway Tractor Struck While Mowing Grass In Central Jersey

A motorist from Newark was seriously hurt when his vehicle crashed into a state Department of Transportation tractor, authorities said.

The collision occurred at 2:12 p.m. on Monday along Route 18 north in Marlboro,

A Chevy Trailblazer driven by Eric Hopkins, 28, of Newark struck a DOT tractor operated by Robert Taylor, 58, of South Amboy, according to Marlboro Police Captain Stephen J. Levy.

Taylor was cutting grass in the median of Route 18 North, just north of Wyncrest Road when the tractor was struck, Levy said.

Hopkins suffered a broken leg and head injuries, Levy said.

Taylor received only minor injuries, he said.

Both were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick by ambulance.

One lane of Route 18 Northbound was shut down for several hours while police investigated the crash. The cause is still unknown at this time however drugs or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors, Levy said.

Responding to the scene of the crash were members of the Marlboro Township Police Department, Marlboro First Aid Squad, Marlboro Fire Department, Robertsville Fire Department, State Police, paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and the Department of Transportation.

Marlboro Patrol Officer David Stattel is investigating the crash. If anyone has any details about the crash, police urge calling Stattel at 732-536-0100 ext. 1116 or emailing dstattel@marlboropd.org.

