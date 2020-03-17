Contact Us
Neptune Township Police Thank Bystanders Who Helped Free Bicyclist Pinned Under SUV

More than a dozen bystanders ran to help Neptune Township police rescue a bicyclist trapped under an SUV.
More than a dozen bystanders ran to help Neptune Township police rescue a bicyclist trapped under an SUV. Photo Credit: Neptune Township Police Department

Police took to social media Tuesday to thank Good Samaritans who helped rescue a bicyclist trapped under an SUV.

"Upon arrival, officers found the injured man trapped almost completely underneath the vehicle, unable to move," Neptune Township police said on Facebook.

The unidentified man riding the bike was struck on Route 35 and pinned under a red Nissan last week.

Police officers began trying to move the vehicle enough to render aid. They were struggling to lift the vehicle off the bicyclist when more than a dozen bystanders "spilled out of nearby stores and jumped out of their vehicles, running up to assist our officers," the Facebook post says.

The police department thanked everyone who helped them lift the SUV off the man just enough that he could be freed.

The bicyclist suffered minor injuries. Some of the bystanders were medical professionals who offered treatment until EMS arrived. The bicyclist was treated for his injuries.

“Given the chaotic scene, we weren’t able to get the names of all those who assisted but we would be remiss if we didn’t recognize their efforts,” the police department said.

“In these confusing times, it is great to be reminded that extraordinary things can be accomplished when we all work together to achieve a common goal," the police department wrote on Facebook.

