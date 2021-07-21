Contact Us
DV Pilot Police & Fire

NEAR DROWNING: Boaters Pull Man From Water Near Jersey Shore Marina

Cecilia Levine
Gateway Marina in Highlands
Gateway Marina in Highlands Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of boaters rescued a man struggling in the water near a Jersey Shore marina Wednesday morning, police told Daily Voice.

The Good Samaritans noticed the man struggling in the water between the Gateway Marina and Bahrs Landing around 10:25 a.m., Highlands Police Chief Robert Burton told Daily Voice.

The boaters pulled the man onto their boat and began CPR, before dialing 911.

CPR continued until EMS arrived, who took over and transported the victim to the hospital in unknown condition.

Circumstances around the incident were under investigation were under investigation by Highlands Det. Chesek.

Highland police, fire and first aid responded, along with New Jersey State Police and EMTs from HUMC.

