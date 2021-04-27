Multiple Stabbing At Monmouth County McDonalds

At least two people were reportedly stabbed late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The multiple stabbing occurred after 5 p.m. at a McDonalds restaurant along Route 35 in Neptune Township according to an initial report.

Both patients are trauma alerts, according to an unconfirmed report, which said one victim had been taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

This is a developing news story.

