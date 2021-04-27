Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Video Released Of Jersey Shore Man Shot Dead After Stealing Police Car
Multiple Stabbing At Monmouth County McDonalds

Jon Craig
The McDonalds along Route 35 in Neptune Township.
The McDonalds along Route 35 in Neptune Township.

At least two people were reportedly stabbed late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. 

The multiple stabbing occurred after 5 p.m. at a McDonalds restaurant along Route 35 in Neptune Township according to an initial report. 

Both patients are trauma alerts, according to an unconfirmed report, which said one victim had been taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. 

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES 

