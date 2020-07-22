Motorcyclist Killed, Road Closed In Central Jersey Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash late Tuesday in Wall Township, authorities said.

The unidentified rider was pronounced dead at the scene after being ejected from the motorcycle, according to initial, unconfirmed reports in Monmouth County.

First responders were called to Route 35 and Route 138 at 10:19 p.m. The road was closed in both directions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story.

