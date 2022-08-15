Motorcyclist Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt In Jersey Shore Crash

A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Central Jersey was killed and his passenger seriously hurt in a three-vehicle collision, authorities said.

The collision occurred on a rural road in Marlboro Township at about 3 p.m. on Saturday. Aug. 13, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Marlboro Township Police Department responded to the area of Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive. They found the three vehicles involved in the collision: a Ford Explorer driven by a 46-year-old woman from Long Branch, a GMC Acadia driven by a 52-year-old man from Hillsborough, and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by the 40-year-old man from Piscataway.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and his passenger, a 32-year-old female resident of Piscataway, was transported via medical helicopter to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The drivers of the other two vehicles remained on the scene and were not seriously injured.

No names had been released.

The crash remains under active investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has any information about it is urged to contact MCPO Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Township Police Department Corporal David Ruditsky at 732-536-0100.

