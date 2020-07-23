Motorcyclist Killed In Crash ID'd As Former Wall Township EMT

Authorities have identified the 26-year-old motorcyclist who died in a Wall Township crash.

Kenneth B. Sosnowski, of Lavalette, lost control of the bike while on the ramp from Route 138 east to Route 35 north, Tuesday night, Wall police said.

Sosnowski crashed around 10 p.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to his LinkedIn page, Sosnowski was a squad member of Wall's first aid squad from 2014 to 2018.

Anyone with information can contact Wall police Lt. Chad Clark at 732-449-4500 extension 1143 or cclark@wallpolice.org.

