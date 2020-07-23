Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Troubled Military Vet Leads Police On Brief Route 17 Chase, Apologizes, Admits He Needs Help
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash ID'd As Former Wall Township EMT

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
Ken Sosnowski of Lavalette, 26
Ken Sosnowski of Lavalette, 26 Photo Credit: Ken Sosnowski Instagram

Authorities have identified the 26-year-old motorcyclist who died in a Wall Township crash.

Kenneth B. Sosnowski, of Lavalette, lost control of the bike while on the ramp from Route 138 east to Route 35 north, Tuesday night, Wall police said.

Sosnowski crashed around 10 p.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to his LinkedIn page, Sosnowski was a squad member of Wall's first aid squad from 2014 to 2018.

Anyone with information can contact Wall police Lt. Chad Clark at 732-449-4500 extension 1143 or cclark@wallpolice.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.