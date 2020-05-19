Monmouth Prosecutor: Asbury Park Man Guilty Of Cruelty, Neglecting Pit Bull Dog Named 'Destiny'

An Asbury Park man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to animal cruelty for causing injury to a pit bull terrier dog named Destiny, authorities said.

Andre Parker, 34, of Asbury Park pleaded guilty to animal cruelty and hindering apprehension, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement.

Prosecutors recommend that Parker spend 364 days in county jail, Gramiccioni said.

In January and February 2017, Parker was accused of causing bodily injury to his dog, a one- to two-year-old pit bull mix known as Destiny, by failing to provide the dog with necessary care, the prosecutor said.

An anonymous tip led investigators to question Parker about abuse allegations.

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MCSPCA), charged Parker after their probe with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Asbury Park and Neptune Township police departments.

Parker secretly removed Destiny from her Asbury Park residence and left her with his co-defendant Tara R. Robinson in Ocean Grove, the prosecutor said.

Parker then lied to investigators, telling them he did not have any knowledge of an injured dog, he said.

Destiny was located two days later at Robinson’s home after another tip led Neptune Township police to investigate. Destiny was found malnourished and had several untreated and infected wounds.

The dog could not raise her head or stand under her own power, according to earlier news reports. She was taken to Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, where it was determined her condition was so grave that a “Do Not Resuscitate” order was issued, but after a lengthy hospital stay her condition improved and she eventually made a full recovery. Shortly after Parker's 2017 arrest, MCSPCA officials reported that Destiny was adopted and placed into her “forever home” with an SPCA-approved family, Gramiccioni said.

Parker entered his plea before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Vincent N. Falcetano, Jr. His jail sentencing date has not been announced.

The case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky. Parker's lawyer is Paul E. Zager of Red Bank.

Robinson also was charged in connection with the 2017 incidents, but the status of her charges were not immediately available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.