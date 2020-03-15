Contact Us
Monmouth Motorcyclist Airlifted After Crash Near GSP In Holmdel

Jerry DeMarco
AirMed One
A motorcyclist who wiped out overnight Sunday near the Garden State Parkway in Monmouth County was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, authorities said.

The 38-year-old Hazlet resident “failed to negotiate” a curve on Holmdel Road just before the Line Road fork and struck an embankment on the southbound side shortly before 1 a.m., Holmdel police said.

Responding Officer James Corrigan found him conscious but incoherent, they said.

Members of the Holmdel First Aid Squad and MonOc treated the victim at the scene before Hackensack Meridian Health’s AirMed One airlifted him to the hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

