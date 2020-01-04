Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice
Monmouth Daily Voice

Monmouth Man, 34, Charged With Attempted Murder In Stabbing

Jon Craig
Eatontown police
Eatontown police Photo Credit: Eatontown PD

A Monmouth County man was charged with attempted murder after stabbing his roommate during a fight, authorities said.

Police arrested Jairo Lopes-Dossantos, 34, of Eatontown after responding to 911 call Sunday night on Malibu Drive, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township with a single stab wound that wasn't considered life-threatening, spokesman Charles Webster said.

Lopes-Dossantos was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township to await a detention hearing.

