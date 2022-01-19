Monmouth County Hazmat Team Responds To Propane Leak: Developing

Firefighters and a Monmouth County hazardous materials team were called to a serious crash in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. Wednesday at South Street and South Holmdel Road in Holmdel, initial reports said.

There was a leak in a 100-gallon propane tank as well as a hydraulic fluid spill, according to an unconfirmed report.

Holmdel police were not immediately available for comment.

