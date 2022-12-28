Middletown Bank Robbed

A bank robber is on the run in Monmouth County, authorities say.

The suspect walked into the Valley National Bank on Route 35 in Middletown just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and demanded money from tellers, said county Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago in a statement.

Officials did not say if the robber was armed or how much money he stole.

The suspect is described as a white or "possibly" Latino man wearing a dark-blue North Face winter jacket, a blue face mask, and a light-colored beanie. He is believed to drive a silver car, possibly a Honda Accord, authorities said.

The matter remains under investigation by local, county, and federal authorities, the Prosecutor said.

To submit a tip, call Detective Nicolas Logothetis of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, or call Middletown Police Detective Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2120.

