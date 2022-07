A serious crash closed Route 9 in Freehold Sunday, July 3.

At least two medevacs were called to the scene at US 33 sometime around 1:45 p.m.

Unconfirmed reports say two people were pronounced dead and several miles of traffic delays were reported.

Footage from the scene shows at least three cars involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.