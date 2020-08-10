Marlboro Driver Dies After Her Car Topples Telephone Pole, Collides With U-Haul Truck

UPDATED: An unidentified driver was killed on Monday afternoon when her car toppled a telephone pole and collided with a parked U-Haul truck, authorities said.

Route 9 was closed in both directions in Marlboro and Manalapan townships after the fatal one-car crash at 1 p.m. toppled wires onto four other vehicles, a Marlboro police spokesman said. No one else was hurt, he said.

The driver of a Ford Edge was trapped when the telephone pole fell onto her car in the U-Haul parking lot at 415 Route 9 South, according to Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Levy said. Her name was not released pending notification of her family, he said.

Wires stretched over both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 9, Levy said. As a result, the highway was closed for several hours in both directions from Texas Road in Old Bridge Township to Gordons Corner Road in Manalapan Township, he said.

The state Department of Transportation responded and a detour was set up. JCP&L utility crews also responded to the scene and "will be on location doing repairs for an extended period of time," Levy said.

In addition to Marlboro Township police,Levy said that first responders included New Jersey state troopers, Robertsville Fire Department, Morganville First Aid Squad, Marlboro First Aid Squad and paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

The crash is being investigated by Marlboro Township Police Officer David Stattel of the township's Traffic and Safety Bureau.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Stattel at 732-536-0100.

This is a developing news story.

