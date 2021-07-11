Man With Distinct Scar, Neck Tattoo Cuts Monmouth County Jogger In Sex Assault: Prosecutor

A man with a distinct neck tattoo and scar is wanted in the sexual assault of a jogger in a county park last week, authorities in Monmouth County said.

The jogger was running near Henry Hudson Trail in Marlboro when she noticed a man stretching nearby around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Saturday said.

Moments later, the man attacked the woman causing her to fall to the ground, Linskey said. The man used a knife to cause minor injuries to the victim's arms, but she fought him off and the man fled in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The incident happened about 100 feet off the trail near Big Brook Park's eastern terminus at Boundary Road, Linskey said.

The suspect is described as a tan, white adult male with medium-length hair, approximately 6 feet tall and approximately 240 pounds. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

He also reportedly had a raised scar on one ear, light facial hair, and a distinctive neck tattoo; a sketch of the suspect created Friday by the New Jersey State Police is being provided along with this press release.

This investigation remains ongoing, with MCPO personnel working with authorities in neighboring jurisdictions to determine whether this incident is in any way connected with other recent similar incidents. Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Joshua Rios at 1-800-533-7443.

