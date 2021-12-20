Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice
Man Tries Snatching 3-Year-Old From Mom On NJ City Street: Police

Valerie Musson
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

A man attempted to snatch a 3-year-old girl from her mother on a city street in New Jersey Sunday night, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, approached a woman walking near N. 6th Street and Freeway Drive in Newark and tried to take her daughter around 9:45 p.m., according to Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

The man was apprehended by police as he tried to flee, O’Hara said.

The incident remained under investigation. Additional details were not released.

