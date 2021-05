An unidentified man was shot late Sunday in Asbury Park, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m on the first block of Ridge Avenue, according to initial reports.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with non life-threatening injuries, reports said.

No other details were released.

This is a developing news story.

