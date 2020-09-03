Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Shot, Hospitalized In Asbury Park

Jon Craig
Asbury Park police
Asbury Park police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Asbury Park Police Department

Asbury Park police responded to a report of shots fired, authorities said.

Patrol officers responding to 1312 Sewall Ave. about 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday found a man suffering injuries from gunshot wounds, according to initial reports.

The victim was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City.

His name has not been released.

No one had been arrested, but the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

