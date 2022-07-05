Man Found Shot In Car On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A man was found shot inside his car in Neptune Township early on Monday, July 4, authorities said.

Shortly before 1:42 a.m., Neptune police responded to1401 Route 35 South for a report of possible shots fired, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

Police found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:41 a.m. she said.

Rumors circulated on social media that the shooting took place on the property of a local nightclub were incorrect, Linskey said. The vehicle was discovered parked on the street of the South Concourse along the Shark River.

Members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Neptune Township Police Department are currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Daniel Newman at 800-533- 7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous, but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400, or by going to the website at: www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

