Man Convicted Of Child Porn Charges Had More Than 1,000 Images On His Computers: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County man was found guilty of possessing a large cache of child sexual abuse materials in his home, authorities said.

Jose Gabe Veras, 34, of Keansburg was convicted of child endangerment for possessing more than 1,000 images of child porn, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

An investigation by the Monmouth County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, initiated by a tip received through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, revealed that Veras had utilized a cloud storage application to store child sexual abuse material on various electronic devices in his home.

The New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory assisted the ICAC Task Force in the investigation.

Veras was arrested without incident at his home in February 2020 and was indicted in October 2021, then stood trial

Veras is being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), pending his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 19. Veras faces a term of up to 10 years in state prison.

