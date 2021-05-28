Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: NJ Authorities Probe Alarming Discovery Of Abandoned German Shepherds
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Male Pedestrian Seriously Injured In Asbury Park Crash

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
1200 block of Main Street, Asbury Park
1200 block of Main Street, Asbury Park Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Asbury Park Friday morning.

The male victim was hit on the 1200 block of Main Street just before noon, authorities familiar with the incident told Daily Voice.

The pedestrian was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and the road remained closed between 4th and 5th avenues as of 2:30 p.m., police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.