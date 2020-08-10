Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Life-Threatening Crash Closes Route 9 In Central Jersey, Car's Occupants Trapped By Live Wires

Jon Craig
Route 9 near Union Hill Road in Morgantown
Route 9 near Union Hill Road in Morgantown Photo Credit: Google Maps

Route 9 was closed in both directions in Marlboro Township on Monday afternoon after a life-threatening crash toppled live electric lines, authorities said.

A Northstar medevac helicopter was landing at in Union Hill Park in Morgantown about 1:10 p.m. to airlift at least one vehicle occupant from the crash scene, according to initial reports.

One person may have been killed in the crash, initial unconfirmed reports said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

