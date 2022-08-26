Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: REWARD OFFERED: 'World War II' Robber Hits Two NJ Banks, Flees On Motorcycle
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Suspect Offered Money For Juvenile To Expose Himself, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middletown police
Middletown police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middletown Police Department

A 42-year-old man from the Jersey Shore has been arrested for asking a juvenile to expose intimate body parts, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Middletown police arrested Marcus Brady, of Keansburg, on two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, following an investigation of incidents that occurred in Middletown, police said.

Middletown Police were informed by the juvenile victim and a parent that Brady had offered the juvenile money in exchange for the victim exposing intimate body parts, police said.

Brady allegedly made two separate offers to the victim, who declined to do so on both occasions, police said

Chief R. Craig Weber said: “We take crimes of the nature extremely seriously and will spare no effort to apprehend would-be predators seeking to harm innocent children and ensure that they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I want to thank the victim and the victim’s family for having the courage to come forward and thank our Detective Bureau for the swift arrest they made in this case.”

Following his arrest, Brady was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.