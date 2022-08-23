Jersey Shore Suspect Broke Into Home, Stole Vehicle: Prosecutor

A Morris County man who allegedly burglarized a beachfront home and stole the tenants’ vehicle and personal belongings while they slept upstairs has been charged, authorities said.

Justin Leuzarder, 39, of Morristown is charged with burglary and theft, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey and Sea Girt Police Chief Justin E. Macko.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, Sea Girt police esponded to a home on the 700 block of Morven Terrace in Sea Girt for a burglary. Police met with the couple who was renting the home, who noted that numerous items had been stolen including electronics, cash, credit cards, and the Audi A5 that had been parked in the driveway.

The investigation revealed that a suspect later identified as Leuzarder had entered the home through an unlocked rear door shortly after 2 a.m.

The two tenants of the home did not encounter Leuzarder during the course of the burglary and were uninjured.

Later on the same morning of the burglary, Leuzarder was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Denville (Morris County); the Audi and many of the stolen items were subsequently recovered and returned to their owners.

“This is certainly not a problem limited to just one town, or even one county – there has been a surge in motor vehicle thefts occurring statewide and beyond this year,” Linskey said.

“This case presents a good opportunity to remind the public to please always remember to keep your home and vehicle locked,” Chief Macko added. “Theft prevention is very often merely as simple as taking quick, easy measures to protect yourself and your property.”

