Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: 'Want Rona?' Police Say Video Shows Morris Man Deliberately Coughing On Estranged Wife's Things
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Jersey Shore Police, Firefighters, EMS Thank Medical Center Workers Battling Coronavirus

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The first of about two dozen firefighting and EMS apparatus driving by Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City. Photo Credit: Facebook
An aerial view of the dozens of emergency vehicles parked outside Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City. Photo Credit: Facebook

Dozens of fire trucks, police cars and other emergency vehicles paraded past Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Monday evening.

In a show of appreciation shared here on Facebook by the Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management, more than 100 first responders lined up outside the hospital to thank health care workers after another long day of battling the deadly coronavirus.

"When Neptune Township's first responders get together for a great cause like last night's #HealthcareHeroes appreciation at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, we don't hold back," their Facebook post said.

A video of the Jersey Shore demonstration of support can be found by clicking here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.