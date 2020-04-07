Jersey Shore Police, Firefighters, EMS Thank Medical Center Workers Battling Coronavirus

Dozens of fire trucks, police cars and other emergency vehicles paraded past Jersey Shore University Medical Center on Monday evening.

In a show of appreciation shared here on Facebook by the Neptune Township Office of Emergency Management, more than 100 first responders lined up outside the hospital to thank health care workers after another long day of battling the deadly coronavirus.

"When Neptune Township's first responders get together for a great cause like last night's #HealthcareHeroes appreciation at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, we don't hold back," their Facebook post said.

A video of the Jersey Shore demonstration of support can be found by clicking here.

