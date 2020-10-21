Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Jersey Shore Man Who Brought Explosives To Sea Bright Bar Spared Jail Time

Jon Craig
Thomas Kaiser
Thomas Kaiser Photo Credit: Facebook

A 56-year-old man who admitted leaving explosives at a Jersey Shore bar and causing the cancellation of a Labor Day parade in South Plainfield has been spared jail time, authorities said.

Thomas G. Kaiser was sentenced to one year of probation on Tuesday, after pleading guilty on July 13 to two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kaiser was arrested on Labor Day weekend 2019 after bringing an explosive to Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright and giving it to the member of a band that was playing that night, according to media reports.

Kaiser reportedly is a fan of the band, which left the package containing the explosive behind.

Donovan's Reef was evacuated for a bomb investigation b State Police and South Plainfield cancelled its Labor Day parade after other homemade explosives were found.

Kaiser's lawyer told the court on Tuesday that he did not know that making homemade fireworks was illegal, the Asbury Park Press reported.

"Kaiser has no prior record and our investigation revealed that he lacked any intent to do any harm," Swendeman said on Wednesday.

The first possession charge stems from the Donovan’s Reef incident and the second and third charges stem from South Plainfield, Swendeman said.

Kaiser surrendered his permit to purchase firearms and his lawfully owned firearms were forfeited, according to Swendeman.

