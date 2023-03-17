Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Online Sex Chat With Teenager: Prosecutor

A Wall Township man was sentenced to three years in New Jersey State Prison in connection with an online chat that was sexually explicit, authorities said.

James Megill, 43, was sentenced for endangering the welfare of a child on Friday, March 10, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Upon release, Megill faces mandatory Megan’s Law registration and Parole Supervision for Life.

Megill utilized an online dating platform in an attempt to endanger what he believed to be a 14-year-old male high-school student by sending him sexually explicit messages and requesting nude photographs of the child, Santiago said.

Megill was arrested and charged following an investigation by the Wall Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Megill’s activities. Anyone with information can contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Anthony Lacher at 800-533-7443.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.